Tesla Shares Are Going Bonkers Again

Tesla’s rally continues. The stock is up over 10% in the first minutes of trading to $97.03.



Tesla reported its first ever quarterly profit and crushed earnings expectations on May 8. The stock closed at $55.79. It opened at $70.12 Friday morning. Consumer Reports gave it a 99/100 – the highest score ever.

Tesla has a short interest of 44.1% as of April 30 and some argue that this is just a short squeeze.

Here’s a five-day chart from GoogleFinance:

