Tesla Unveils New Model: Same Car, More Expensive!

Electric car start-up Tesla is stealing a page from the major automakers. No, it’s not getting a bailout, though it could use one. Rather it’s releasing a moderately upgraded version of its Roadster and slapping a 20% premium on it.



The Roadster Sport will be available to consumers starting in June for $128,500. A normal Roadster goes for $109,000. What does one get for $20,000? An additional .2 seconds:

Tesla: The Roadster Sport does 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, compared with 3.9 seconds for the standard Roadster. It comes with a hand-wound stator and increased winding density for lower resistance and higher peak torque. [Whatever the heck that means]. In addition to Yokohama’s Ultra High Performance tires, the Roadster Sport has improved suspension with adjustable dampers and anti-roll bars that will be tuned to the driver’s preference.

Tesla, how about getting cracking on a car that someone other than Sergey and Larry can afford?

See Also:

Tesla Wants A Bailout Too

Tesla Outraged After BBC Reviewer Fakes Battery Collapse

Chinese Electric Car Start-Up Embarrasses American Automakers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.