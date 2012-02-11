Tesla Unveils Its All Electric Model X Crossover

Photo: Courtesy Tesla Motors

Late last night on the East Coast, Tesla held a web event to introduce the world to its first entry into the heavily crowded crossover segment.We showed you the teaser yesterday, and now we have to see if the fruit was worth the wait.



If it makes it to production, it very well could be.

The prototype that was rolled out last night featured a number of unique features that may or may not make it to the road going version.

The doors are the first thing people will notice. While the front doors are traditional, the rear doors open much like the Mercedes SLS AMG. This is the first time we have seen a gullwing rear door on a car.

There is also normal concept car fare. Instead of rearview mirrors, the car has cameras on the sides.

Tesla is planning rear and all wheel drive variants with different battery sizes. It is anticipated the all wheel drive version with the larger battery will be able to accelerate to 60 in under five seconds.

Range estimates for the battery packs have not been provided; we expect that the all wheel drive system will definitely have an effect. But Tesla is ambitious, so look for some surprising numbers to come out.

For a company that has only built Lotus-based cars thus far, the Model X and Model S are two very ambitious projects.

Tesla is estimating pricing for the Model X will be very similar to the Model S, which is in the $60-80,000 range. Production is expected to begin at the end of 2013, with deliveries to customers starting in 2014.

Tesla is beginning to take reservations for the car online today.

