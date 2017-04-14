Elon Musk just revealed when Tesla will unveil its two trucks

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company will unveil its semi-truck in September.
This isn’t the first time we’ve heard Tesla has expressed interest in building a semi-truck. Musk first announced the semi-truck project in his “Master Plan, Part Deux” released during July of last year.
“We believe the Tesla Semi will deliver a substantial reduction in the cost of cargo transport, while increasing safety and making it really fun to operate,” Musk wrote in the plan.
This story is developing…
NOW WATCH: Tesla will begin selling its Solar Roof this year — here’s everything you need to know
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.