Elon Musk just revealed when Tesla will unveil its two trucks

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company will unveil its semi-truck in September.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard Tesla has expressed interest in building a semi-truck. Musk first announced the semi-truck project in his “Master Plan, Part Deux” released during July of last year.

“We believe the Tesla Semi will deliver a substantial reduction in the cost of cargo transport, while increasing safety and making it really fun to operate,” Musk wrote in the plan.

This story is developing…

