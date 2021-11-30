Tesla CEO Elon Musk just introduced the company’s latest product — a $50 whistle inspired by the Cybertruck. It’s already sold out.

Tesla Cyberwhistle. Tesla screenshot

Tesla’s Cyberwhistle appears to have sold out in about an hour from the time Musk tweeted about it.

The limited-edition Cyberwhistle is a “premium collectible” made from medical-grade stainless steel, Tesla’s website says.

Resellers are already relisting the whistle on Ebay for as much as $US2,250 ($AU3,142).

If you fancy owning a Tesla but don’t have $US45,000 ($AU62,847) to spend on a car, why not splash out on Tesla’s new model hyper-affordable item: A whistle.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday introduced the company’s latest gadget — a $US50 ($AU70) whistle inspired by the Cybertruck.

He also managed to crack a few jokes while he was at it, telling followers to not waste money on “that silly Apple Cloth,” but to buy Tesla’s Cyberwhistle instead.

The Cyberwhistle joins other Tesla lifestyle products on its online shop, including a $US150 ($AU209) hand-blown glass decanter and a $US60 ($AU84) umbrella.