Uber to roll out 50,000 Tesla vehicles as it moves towards an all-electric fleet

Uber plans to roll out up to 50,000 Tesla vehicles as part of its push for an all-electric fleet.

According to an agreement between the ride-hailing firm and Hertz, Uber drivers in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, and Washington, DC, will be able to rent Tesla vehicles starting from November 1.

Hertz announced Monday that it had ordered 100,000 vehicles from Tesla, thought to be the largest single order the carmaker has received to date. The announcement sent shares of Tesla skyrocketing Monday.

The agreement aims to have all 50,000 vehicles available for hire by 2023.

Uber previously announced that it intends to only have electric cars in its North America and Europe fleets by 2030.

Shares of Uber were up about 2% in early trading Wednesday following the announcement.