UPDATE (5:43 pm): Tesla Motors’ Twitter account appears to be restored.

EARLIER: Tesla’s Twitter account was hacked on Saturday afternoon. Its website was also hacked.

The hack appears to have occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Eastern.

While a group called “Autismsquad” claims responsibility for the website hack, Tesla’s Twitter was apparently hacked by a group called “RIPPRGANG.” It’s unclear if these groups are truly different or one and the same, considering the timing of the website and Twitter takeovers.

We’ve reached out to Tesla Motors.

