Tesla's Superchargers will no longer come free for customers

Tesla’s extensive Supercharger network is one of the great benefits of being a Tesla owner, but after January 2017, it will no longer be free for new customers.

“For Teslas ordered after January 1, 2017, 400 kWh of free Supercharging credits (roughly 1,000 miles) will be included annually so that all owners can continue to enjoy free Supercharging during travel,” Tesla said in a statement on Monday.

“Beyond that, there will be a small fee to Supercharge which will be charged incrementally and cost less than the price of filling up a comparable gas car,” the automaker added. “All cars will continue to come standard with the onboard hardware required for Supercharging.”

Tesla said that it would “release the details of the program later this year, and while prices may fluctuate over time and vary regionally based on the cost of electricity, our Supercharger Network will never be a profit center.”

Tesla also said that the change wouldn’t affect “current owners or any new Teslas ordered before January 1, 2017, as long as delivery is taken before April 1, 2017.”

NOW WATCH: Tesla made a big software update after a Chinese company remotely hacked the brakes of a Model S



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.