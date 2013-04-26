Tesla Is Getting Ready To Announce More Big News Tomorrow

Tesla Motors will announce a new strategy tomorrow that its customers will like, CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter today.



There’s a lot going on with Tesla these days, so it’s hard to guess what the new approach will be.

Our best bet is that it’s a new way to change laws in many states that prohibit automakers from selling cars directly to buyers (as opposed to doing it through dealerships).

Musk has been on the campaign trail this month in Texas, and has been making progress in Virginia and New York lately.

Just how Tesla could change its approach — which has consisted mostly of petitions and lawsuits so far — is unclear.

The last time Musk promised a big announcement, it was a new financing scheme that is a hybrid of owning and leasing a Tesla Model S, and uses some questionable maths.

Here’s Musk’s tweet:

Announcement of new @teslamotors strategy tomorrow. Tesla owners will like this. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2013

Earlier today, Musk teased Tesla haters on Twitter, as the company’s shares are up 2% today, hitting a new 52-week high.

