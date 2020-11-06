Tesla is selling $250 own-brand tequila that comes in a bottle shaped like a lightning bolt — 2 years after Elon Musk joked about 'Teslaquilla'

Tesla, Maja Hitij/Getty Images Tesla Tequila and Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk first mentioned “Teslaquilla” in a jokey tweet in 2018 – and now the $US250 drink is for real.

Tesla Tequila went on sale Thursday night. Within hours, it had sold out.

The tequila comes in a bottle shaped like a lightning bolt.

Tesla Tequila is “an exclusive, small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo” made by California-based Nosotros Tequila, Tesla said on its online store.

Tesla launched $US250 own-brand bottles of tequila on Thursday night â€” and they sold out within hours.

The electric car giant started selling the drink, which comes in a bottle shaped like a lightning bolt, more than two years after its CEO Elon Musk first referred to “Teslaquilla” in a jokey tweet.

Tesla Tequila comes with a stand, and is “an exclusive, small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila aÃ±ejo” made from sustainably sourced agaves, Tesla said.

The drink, 40% alcohol, was aged for 15 months in French oak barrels, and it has flavours of fruit, vanilla, cinnamon, and pepper, Tesla said.

California-based Nosotros Tequila produces the drink for Tesla. The company charges just $US45 for a similar product â€” albeit aged for four fewer months â€” that doesn’t include Tesla branding.

On April Fool’s Day 2018, Musk joked that Tesla had gone “completely and totally bankrupt” and he was found “passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by ‘Teslaquilla’ bottles.”

???? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2020

Twitter users responded encouraging the tech billionaire to launch the drink â€” and it’s now become a reality.

Though the name has been changed to “Tesla Tequila,” Musk made clear that the drink is related to the original Teslaquilla concept by replying on Friday morning to his tweet from 2018.



The tequila comes in striking bottles shaped like a bolt of electricity.

The drink, which Tesla says is best enjoyed as a sipping tequila, cost $US250 for a 750ml bottle.

It sold out within seven hours of its launch on Tesla’s online store, and was only available in limited US states.

Deliveries won’t start until late 2020 â€” but some buyers have already listed the drink on eBay.

They claim to have secured an order, and many are selling the bottle and stand without the actual drink.

One listing has already received 10 bids, putting the price up to $US660 â€” more than double the original price.

