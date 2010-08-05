Tesla Tanks, Down 3% After The Close On Q2 Results

Tesla Motors shares have fallen off more than 3% after the close on disappointing Q2 results.



The company is reporting a $5.04 loss be share, rather than the expected $1.56 loss per share, according to MarketWatch.

Revenues for the company have improved, however, with Tesla reporting a 36% increase in Q2 revenues over Q1.

The company also reported a net loss of $38.5 million in Q2, an increase on the $29.5 million loss in Q1.

