Tesla Strikes Back At Eberhard In Court

Tesla legally fired back at estranged co-founder Martin Eberhard, filing a motion in California to get Eberhard’s lawsuit thrown out.



Tesla is not making a counter claim, rather it is filing an anti-SLAPP motion. SLAPP stands for Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation. It means Eberhard is suing just to initimidate and silence Tesla.

From the filing: “His lawsuit is nothing more than an attempt to curb open discourse on matters of importance to the public and to extract money from Tesla in the bargain. He also takes the extraordinary (and hypocritical) step of seeking an injunction that would prevent Musk from exercising his free speech rights in public or private.”

In the filings, Tesla expands on Musk’s blog post from a few weeks ago, explaining that Eberhard was fired for legitimate reasons including lies about the cost of building the Roadster. It also says that Eberhard is not likely to win, so the case should be thrown out.

Memorandum of Points and Authorities in Support of Defendants’ Demurrer to and Motion to Strike



Memorandum of Points and Authorities in Support of Defendants’ Special Motion to Strike



