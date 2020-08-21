Tesla just surpassed Walmart in market value. Here are the 8 remaining S&P 500 companies worth more than Tesla.

REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Tesla became the ninth-highest valued US-listed company after its share price exceeded $US2,000 per share on Thursday, according to data from YCharts.com.

The electric vehicle manufacturer has seen its stock rocket more than 45% since it announced it would implement a 5-for-1 stock split on August 11.

Tesla is now more valuable than Walmart, and less than $US20 billion in market cap away from overtaking Johnson & Johnson.

Here are the eight remaining S&P 500 companies that are worth more than Tesla.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tesla is now more valuable than the bottom 492 companies in the S&P 500, without being a member of the S&P 500 index.

At its intraday peak of $US2,021.99 on Thursday, Tesla sported a valuation of more than $US378 billion, just above Walmart’s market capitalisation of $US368 billion, according to data from YCharts.com.

The electric vehicle manufacturer has surged more than 45% since it announced on August 11 that it would implement a 5-for-1 stock split in late August.

Year-to-date, Tesla has surged 378%. Investors have continued to bid up the company after it recorded its fourth straight quarter of profitability last month and is now eligible to be included in the S&P 500 index.

The relative valuation of Tesla to Walmart is astounding when considering the financial profiles of both companies. In its latest fiscal year, Walmart recorded $US500 billion more in revenue than Tesla.

But in a world of near-zero interest rates, growth is scarce and investors are willing to pay up for it. Case in point, Tesla featured a price-earnings multiple of 1030x as of Thursday.

Here are the eight remaining S&P 500 companies that are worth more than Tesla, after it surpassed Walmart.



Read More:







A $US5 billion chief market strategist shares 5 post-pandemic stocks to buy now for gains as COVID-19 cases level off – and 2 big-tech winners to start cashing out of



8. Johnson & Johnson

Ticker: JNJMarket Cap: $US398 billion

7. Visa

Ticker: VMarket Cap: $US432 billion

6. Berkshire Hathaway

Ticker: BRK.A/BRK.BMarket Cap: $US492 billion

5. Facebook

Ticker: FBMarket Cap: $US762 billion

4. Alphabet

Ticker: GOOGL/GOOGMarket Cap: $US1.07 trillion

3. Microsoft

Ticker: MSFTMarket Cap: $US1.61 trillion

2. Amazon

Ticker: AMZNMarket Cap: $US1.65 trillion

1. Apple

Ticker: AAPLMarket Cap: $US2.03 trillion

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.