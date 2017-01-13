New Tesla owners will now pay a 'small fee' for Supercharger access

New Tesla owners will now need to pay a small fee to Supercharge their vehicles.

Tesla’s Supercharger network provides high-speed charging that restores 200-plus miles of range in less than an hour. The extensive network used to be free for new customers, but Tesla announced in November that there will be a small fee to supercharge starting in January.

Now Tesla has revealed the pricing details on its blog, stating that cars bought after January 15 will get roughly 1,000 miles worth of free Supercharging credits before they must pay for access. New owners will continue to get the roughly 1,000-miles worth of credits annually on the anniversary of their delivery.

Those who bought their cars before January 15 will continue to get free Supercharger access.

Tesla wasn’t able to give specifics about the new pricing structure because it varies by region, but it’s clear the automaker is looking to keep Supercharging cheap for users. For example, a road trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles will cost $10 for customers who supercharge. Someone travelling from Los Angeles to New York will pay roughly $100.

“What’s important is that in every region, Supercharging will remain simple, seamless and always significantly cheaper than gasoline,” Tesla wrote in its blog. “We are only aiming to recover a portion of our costs and set up a fair system for everyone; this will never be a profit center for Tesla.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.