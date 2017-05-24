Tesla just brought back its best customer perk -- but there's a catch

Tesla is bringing back free, unlimited Supercharging — but only a select few can access it.

Starting Tuesday, anyone who uses a referral code to purchases a new Model S or Model X gets free, unlimited Supercharger access.

Tesla started its new referral program last Friday, which allows owners to give a referral code to up to five friends in exchange for certain rewards, like a limited-edition red Powerwall.

Tesla used to offer free Supercharger access to all new owners, but the electric carmaker revealed in January that Tesla owners must pay a fee to juice up their cars on the network. As part of Tesla’s new Supercharger policy, anyone who purchased a car in January or later gets 1,000 miles worth of free Supercharger credits before the pay-per-use model kicks in.

It was a sour pill to swallow for anyone who was planning to buy a Model S or Model X at the start of the new year.

Although the Supercharger fee is very small, the move still stripped free access to Tesla’s biggest customer perk.

It’s still fairly difficult to find an electric charging station in certain regions. Tesla’s Supercharger network is not only extensive, but quick; Supercharging restores 170 miles of range in just 30 minutes.

Now new Tesla owners will have the option to unlock free Supercharger access, as long as they know the right people. Anyone who purchased a Model S or Model X when the new policy went into effect can still unlock free Supercharger access retroactively if they find a referral code.

