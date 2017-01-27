Tesla lawsuit alleges former Autopilot director stole company data, used it for his self-driving-car venture

Tesla Motors has accused former Autopilot director Sterling Anderson of taking company information and using it for a competing venture, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday at the Superior Court of California in Santa Clara.

The suit alleges that Anderson teamed up with Chris Urmson, the former head of Google’s self-driving-car project, to launch a competing venture called Aurora Innovation.

It also says that Anderson, who served as the director of Tesla’s Autopilot programs from November 2015 until December 2016, violated his contract by attempting to recruit at least a dozen Tesla engineers to work for the planned venture while he was still employed at Tesla.

The suit accuses Anderson of downloading “hundreds of gigabytes of data,” including sensitive company information, that he did not return upon his termination. It claims Anderson took his Tesla laptop to Urmson’s home and accessed a document titled “Recruiting targets.”

Anderson, Urmson, and Aurora Innovation are listed as defendants in the case that seeks a jury trial.

“Tesla’s meritless lawsuit reveals both a startling paranoia and an unhealthy fear of competition,” Aurora wrote in a statement to Business Insider. “This abuse of the legal system is a malicious attempt to stifle a competitor and destroy personal reputations. Aurora looks forward to disproving these false allegations in court and to building a successful self-driving business.”

Tesla declined to comment for this story.

Anderson and Urmson did not immediately return Business Insider’s requests for comment.

