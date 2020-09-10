Tesla is 'profoundly overvalued' and its exclusion from the S&P 500 was a 'brave' decision made by the index committee, DataTrek says

AP Photo/Susan Walsh Elon Musk.

Tesla’s snub from inclusion in the S&P 500 index on Friday was a “brave” decision made by the index committee, DataTrek said in a note on Wednesday.

The exclusion of the mega-cap electric vehicle manufacturer surprised DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas, and the committee’s decision could only have come from a collective view that Tesla is “profoundly overvalued,” according to the note.

Relative to its peak market cap of $US465 billion, Tesla “sits on shakier fundamentals,” which likely contributed to the committee’s decision to exclude Tesla.

Tesla traded at a trailing 12-month price-earnings multiple of 913x on Wednesday, according to data from YCharts.com.

Tesla’s exclusion from the S&P 500 index on Friday was a surprise to many given that the mega-cap electric vehicle manufacturer ticked off all the eligibility inclusion requirements.

Tesla fell 21% from Friday’s close on Tuesday as investors digested the S&P 500 exclusion amid a tech-heavy market sell-off.

But the decision of S&P Dow Jones Indices’ index committee to exclude Tesla from the index despite it being eligible for inclusion was a “brave” decision, DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas said in a note on Wednesday.

The decision by the committee could “only have come from a collective and committed view that Tesla is profoundly overvalued,” Colas said.



Tesla traded at a trailing 12-month price-earnings multiple of 913x on Wednesday, according to data from YCharts.com. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 traded at a trailing 12-month price-earnings multiple of 21.7x, according to JPMorgan.

In addition to its steep valuation, the committee likely believes that Tesla “sits on shakier fundamentals” than its August 31 market capitalisation of $US465.2 billion may indicate, DataTrek said.

Those shaky fundamentals may refer to the fact that much of the profit Tesla has recorded over the past few quarters has derived from the sale of green EV regulatory credits to other car makers that don’t meet the mandated annual EV production quota, and not from Tesla’s main business: building and selling cars and solar panels.

Tesla will remain eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500 index if it continues to stay profitable in future quarters.

Instead of Tesla, the committee added Etsy,Teradyne, and Catalent to the S&P 500 index.



