Tesla is close to becoming the first stock with a $20 billion short bet against it

Tesla could also soon see a short squeeze, which could send stock prices higher, according to the report.

Short-sellers are increasing their bets against Tesla as the automaker’s stock rallies to new highs.

Tesla is poised to become the first company to have $US20 billion in short interest, according to data from financial analytics firm S3 partners. Recently, the value of shares of Tesla that have been sold short climbed to $US19.95 billion, S3 data show.

Tesla has also maintained its position as the largest equity short in the domestic market, Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3, wrote in a Thursday note.

Both Tesla and Nikola, a competitor in the electric vehicle industry, are solid candidates for a short squeeze, according to Dusaniwsky. A short squeeze is when short-sellers are forced to close their positions because a stock’s price has gotten too high. If many short-sellers exit the trade at once, it can drive the share price even higher.



Tesla could see a short squeeze due to the stock’s blistering rally – it’s up 233% so far this year.

“If Tesla’s stock price continues to trend upward, we expect even more short covering as mark-to-market losses accumulate,” said Dusaniwsky. “Traders can expect a squeeze on their shoulder from their controllers to trim or close out their positions as their Tesla losses breach risk limits.”

Nikola could face a short squeeze due to high borrowing fees, according to S3. Stock borrow fees to bet against the company have hit the 600% level on outstanding short positions, while new stock borrows have a fee between 850% and 950%.

