Tesla crushed earnings and revenue expectations, when it reported after the closing bell today.



The stock initially surged on the announcement, but the buying frenzy isn’t over.

The stock is up a whopping 27% in after hours. Here’s a look at the after-hours action via MarketWatch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.