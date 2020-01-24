Here's why one Wall Street bank doubled its Tesla price target, but still says 'sell'

Bryan Logan/Business Insider

Patrick Hummer of UBS on Thursday more than doubled his Tesla price target to $US410 but still has a “sell” rating on the company.

Shares dipped as much as 2% in early trading Thursday. An analyst at Exane BNP Paribas also downgraded the company to “neutral” from “outperform.”

“We think shares are over-shooting right now,” Hummel wrote in a Thursday note.

An analyst who doubled his price target on Tesla still recommends that investors sell the stock now.

On Thursday, Patrick Hummel of UBS raised his Tesla price target to $US410 from $US160 and reaffirmed his “sell” rating on shares of the automaker. Even his boosted price target is about 28% below where Tesla shares traded at Wednesday’s close.

Shares of Tesla slipped as much as 2% in early trading Thursday. In addition to the increased price target from UBS, an analyst at Exane BNP Paribas on Thursday downgraded the equity to “neutral” from “outperform.”

“We think shares are over-shooting right now,” Hummel wrote in a Thursday note. His updated price target does take a more bullish fundamental view of Tesla’s technology and cost lead in hardware and software, and is based on 1.1 million cars sold in 2025 at an 11% operating margin with a $US10 billion autonomous vehicle opportunity included.

Hummel wrote in a Thursday note that the positives around Tesla are “taken for granted” at the stock’s current price. The company has the potential to become the most profitable original equipment manufacturer (OEM), and given the long-term potential for autonomous vehicles, is justified in having a market value that tops competitors, according to the note.

But, there are still risks ahead for the Elon Musk-led automaker, according to Hummel. At the stock’s current price, Hummel sees shares discounting 1.6 million cars sold in 2025 at an 11% operating margin.

“This is a stretch because it requires perfect execution, strong EV demand growth and at the same time failure of the incumbent OEMs to launch competitive EVs,” Hummel wrote, adding that each of these factors is subject to substantial risk.

He continued: “Any delay, adverse regulation change or ramp up issue would likely trigger a sharp negative share price reaction.” Hummel expects Tesla to reach a 10% operating margin and generate $US3 billion to $US5 billion in annual free cash flow from 2022 on.

Tesla’s stock has been on a tear since October 2019 when the company reported a surprise return to profitability in the third quarter. It continued to rally on solid 2019 vehicle delivery numbers and optimism around its new factory in China. The automaker will face its next test Wednesday, January 29, when it reports its fourth quarter 2019 earnings.

Wall Street analysts who cover the stock are mostly bearish on Tesla, and have a consensus price target of $US370.41 along with nine “buy” ratings, 11 “hold” ratings, and 17 “sell” ratings, according to Bloomberg data.

Tesla has gained roughly 36% year-to-date through Wednesday’s close.

