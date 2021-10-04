Tesla jumps after reporting record deliveries in the 3rd quarter

Tesla stock rallied nearly 3% early Monday following a record quarter of deliveries.

The EV maker delivered 241,300 vehicles globally in the third quarter.

Tesla stock jumped almost 3% Monday after the EV maker smashed analyst estimates with its third-quarter deliveries, despite the chip shortage plaguing the auto industry.

The company delivered a record 241,300 vehicles globally from July through September, according to a Saturday press release, a 73% increase from the same quarter last year. The number crushed analyst estimates of 220,900 deliveries.

Tesla shares rallied despite a broader market slump Monday amid investor worry over a trading halt for Chinese property giant Evergrande and an oil meeting later in the day.

A representative from Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the share rally. On Twitter, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said, “Congrats Tesla team. And thanks very much to our suppliers & logistics partners for coming through despite great difficulties!”

The auto maker has handled the chip shortage better than competitors, and has notched six consecutive quarterly gains, Reuters reported. Consulting firm AlixPartners estimated in September that automakers may lose $US210 ($AU289) billion in sales this year as a result of the chip crunch.