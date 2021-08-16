Tesla slides after the US opens a new investigation into Autopilot crashes

Tesla stock fell Monday on reports the US’s auto-safety regulator is starting a new investigation into the company’s Autopilot system.

The NHTSA will look into an estimated 765,000 Tesla Models Y, X, S, and 3 from 2014 to 2021.

The agency has identified 11 crashes involving Tesla vehicles at first-responder scenes.

Shares of Tesla pulled back on Monday after the US regulator for auto safety opened a new investigation into the company’s Autopilot system following a number of collisions.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it will conduct a preliminary evaluation of an estimated 765,000 Tesla Models Y, X, S, and 3 from 2014 to 2021, according to documents on the regulator’s website.

The NHTSA identified 11 crashes since January 2018 in which Tesla models struck one or more vehicles at first responder scenes.

Tesla stock fell as much as 2% in early trading. The stock’s year-to-date gain was roughly 2% as of Friday’s close.

“Most incidents took place after dark and the crash scenes encountered included scene control measures such as first responder vehicle lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board, and road cones,” according to the NHTSA.

It said all the vehicles involved were confirmed to have been engaged in either Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control during the approach to the crashes.

The NHTSA since June 2016 has sent investigative teams to 31 crashes involving partially automated driver assist systems, according to the AP report. 25 of the crashes involved Tesla Autopilot in which 10 deaths were reported, the report said, citing data released by the agency.

