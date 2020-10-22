Tesla stock surges after Elon Musk's electric-car company posts record profits

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla’s strong third-quarter earnings sent its stock price up as much as 5.5% in pre-market trading on Thursday.

Elon Musk’s electric-car maker delivered nearly 140,000 vehicles last quarter, fuelling record operating income of $US809 million and free cash flow of $US1.4 billion.

Tesla’s bosses are aiming to deliver 500,000 vehicles this year, requiring them to produce about 181,000 cars this quarter â€” 29% more than their previous quarterly record.

The automaker’s stock price has soared almost five-fold this year, giving the group a bigger market capitalisation than Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, or JPMorgan Chase.

Tesla shares surged as much as 5.5% in pre-market trading on Thursday after Elon Musk’s electric-car company posted third-quarter earnings on Wednesday that beat Wall Street’s expectations.

The automaker grew revenues by 39% year-on-year to $US8.8 billion, which helped to more than triple its operating income to a record $US809 million. It also boosted vehicle deliveries by 44% to almost 140,000, and generated free cash flow of $US1.4 billion, marking fresh highs for the company on both fronts.



Musk and his team reiterated their target of delivering 500,000 vehicles this year. Hitting that goal will require them to produce roughly 181,000 cars in three months â€” 29% more than their previous quarterly record.

Tesla’s stock price has skyrocketed more than 390% this year as of Wednesday’s close. The company’s market capitalisation has ballooned to $US394 billion as a result, surpassing Johnson & Johnson ($US379 billion), Procter & Gamble ($US357 billion), and JPMorgan Chase ($US303 billion).

