Tesla surges after Elon Musk says more than 200,000 people have ordered the controversial new Cybertruck

Over the weekend, Elon Musk tweeted that pre-orders were rolling in for Tesla’sCybertruck and reached 200,000 as of Sunday.

Shares of Tesla traded up as much as 5% on the news early Monday.

The pre-orders come after the Cybertruck’s rocky reveal last week when the vehicle’s shatterproof glass windows were broken in a live demonstration, sending the stock down.

Tesla’s rebounding after its Cybertruck disaster sent shares slipping last week.

Shares of the electric-vehicle maker were up as much as 5% in early trading Monday after Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that 200,000 people had pre-ordered the electric pickup.

The tweet followed an earlier message from Saturday in which Musk said that only 48 hours after the Cybertruck reveal event – where the vehicle’s “shatterproof” windows were accidentally smashed in a demonstration – as many as 146,000 people had pre-ordered the truck.

The glut of orders also comes after Wall Street’s less-than-rosy reaction to the Cybertruck’s futuristic design. Analysts wrote Friday that the truck looked “weird” and that it could keep consumers from purchasing it.

So far, it seems that the more expensive options are the most popular. Musk tweeted Saturday that 41% pre-ordered the triple-motor option, which starts at $US69,900, and 42% have ordered the dual-motor option at $US49,900. Only 17% have pre-ordered the single-motor option, which starts at $US39,900.

The pre-orders are coming in even with “no advertising and no paid endorsement,” according to Musk.

Customers can pre-order a Cybertruck on Tesla’s website for a $US100 “fully refundable” deposit. And, they will be able to complete their configuration “as production nears in late 2021,” the website reads.

Tesla shares are up 0.2% year-to-date through Friday’s close.

