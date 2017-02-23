Tesla ticks higher ahead of earnings

Tesla is up 0.1% at $US277.66 a share on Wednesday morning ahead of its 2016 fourth-quarter earnings which are due out after the bell.

Tesla shares have been rallying since the beginning of the year, and hold close to their all-time highs.

Analysts expect the company to lose $US1.14 per share on an adjusted basis on revenue of $US2.13 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Business Insider’s Matthew DeBord says it’s a weird time for the company. Tesla combines a record of quarterly losses with one of missed vehicle launches and of guiding high on deliveries and missing. Yet its market cap of $US44 billion is closing in on Ford’s.

Ahead of the earnings call, investors will be looking at 2017 deliveries guidance, the timing of Tesla’s Model 3 launch, and more information on riding hailing service and Uber competitor Tesla Network.

See Also: Expect Tesla earnings to be downright weird

Visit Markets Insider for constantly updated market quotes for individual stocks, ETFs, indices, commodities and currencies traded around the world. Go Now!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.