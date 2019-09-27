Tesla spikes after Elon Musk tells employees the automaker has 'a shot' at delivering a record 100,000 vehicles this quarter

Tesla

Tesla shares surged as much as 6% Thursday afternoon after CEO Elon Musk told employees the company has “a shot” at delivering 100,000 vehicles in its third quarter.

The company’s previous record came last quarter when it delivered roughly 95,200 cars.

“Net orders are tracking to reach about 110k, so demand is strong,” Musk wrote in an email obtained by Electrek.

Watch Tesla trade live here.

Tesla shares climbed as much as 6% Thursday afternoon after CEO Elon Musk told employees the automaker could deliver a record number of vehicles in its third quarter.

“We have a shot at achieving our first 100,000 vehicle delivery quarter,” Musk wrote in an email obtained by Electrek. “Net orders are tracking to reach about 110k, so demand is strong.”

The company delivered roughly 95,200 cars last quarter, hitting a record at the time. Tesla previously forecasted it will deliver between 360,000 and 400,000 vehicles worldwide for the full year.

Read more: Angry shareholders accused Elon Musk of using Tesla and SpaceX to bail out his cousins’ solar company for $US2.6 billion

Tesla traded at $US241.26 per share as of 3:20 p.m. ET Thursday, down about 28% year-to-date. The Thursday jump was the stock’s biggest intraday surge since July.

The automaker has 12 “buy” ratings, nine “hold” ratings, and 14 “sell” ratings from analysts, with a consensus price target of $US271.18, according to Bloomberg data.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







The $US4 trillion ETF market scores a huge win, giving it the green light to grow faster than ever









Peloton slides in first day of trading, marking 3rd-worst mega-IPO debut since financial crisis









We just learned about the latest WeWork departures. 2 longtime members of Adam Neumann’s inner circle are out. More key exits are likely coming.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.