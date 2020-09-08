Tesla stock tanks after the automaker's surprise exclusion from the S&P 500

AP Photo/Susan Walsh Elon Musk.

Tesla stock tumbled as much as 11% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

The decline follows the surprise exclusion of Elon Musk’s electric-car maker from the S&P 500, a key shareholder cutting its stake, and its announcement of a $US5 billion share sale.

Tesla met the criteria to join the benchmark index last quarter, but S&P 500 managers only added Etsy, Teradyne, and Catalent.

Other tech stocks such as Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook fell more than 2% on Tuesday as well.

Tesla shares tanked as much as 11% in pre-market trading on Tuesday following the shock exclusion of the world’s most-valuable automaker from the S&P 500 index.

Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle company turned a fourth consecutive quarterly profit in the three months to June 30, meeting the last of the benchmark’s eligibility criteria. Many investors expected it to be drafted into the index as a result, especially as its almost $US400 billion market capitalisation dwarfs most S&P 500 companies.



S&P Dow Jones Indices, which manages the S&P 500, dashed those hopes on Friday by announcing Etsy, Teradyne, and Catalent as the latest additions to the index, replacing H&R Block, Coty, and Kohl’s. It made no mention of Tesla.

The committee may be wary of including Tesla given its volatile stock price, which has skyrocketed almost 400% this year and hit record highs. The automaker’s first-half profits were also flattered by $US782 million in sales of regulatory credits to other companies.

Tesla’s latest stock drop follows its five-for-one stock split and announcement of a $US5 billion share sale last week. Its largest external shareholder, Baillie Gifford, also disclosed that it cut its stake from about 6.4% to 4.3% due to internal limits on the weight of a single stock in its client portfolios.



The stock may also be caught up in a broader tech sell-off. Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Facebook were all down between 1.5% and 4% in pre-market trading.

