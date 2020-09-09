Tesla stock rallies after plunging a record 21% during Tuesday's tech rout

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File Elon Musk.

Tesla shares rallied as much as 7% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

Apple, Amazon, and other tech stocks were also in the green, after the Nasdaq tumbled a record 10% in three trading days.

Elon Musk’s electric-car company saw its stock price plunge 21% on Tuesday, erasing $US82 billion from its market value.

Tesla completed a $US5 billion share sale and a five-for-one stock split last week, but it wasn’t added to the S&P 500 as widely expected, and a key shareholder cut its stake.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tesla stock jumped as much as 7% in pre-market trading on Wednesday, laying the groundwork for a recovery.

The rebound comes after shares in Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle maker plummeted 21% on Tuesday, their biggest one-day decline ever. The plunge wiped about $US82 billion off Tesla’s market capitalisation.

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, and Alphabet all rose more than 1% in pre-market trading, pointing to a broader rally for the Nasdaq after the tech-heavy index plunged a record 10% in three trading days.



Read more:

4 experts break down the drivers behind the sudden plunge in tech stocks that’s dragging the entire market lower â€” and share their best recommendations for what investors should do as the election approaches



Tesla’s stock jump follow its completion of a $US5 billion share sale and a five-for-one stock split last week. However, the company was recently snubbed by the S&P 500 despite meeting the benchmark index’s eligibility criteria, and key shareholder Baillie Gifford also cut its stake, citing internal rules on the weight of a single stock in its client portfolios.

Tesla shares were still up close to 300% this year at the close of trading on Tuesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.