Tesla Stock Could Get Hammered Now That Post IPO Lock Up Is Over

Photo: Flickr/jdlasica

Tesla’s stock is at risk of getting hammered in the next few days because it’s 180 day post-IPO lock up is finished.Insiders that own 75 million shares of the electric car company are now free to sell, Eric Savitz at Forbes notes. If insiders decide to take advantage, and flood the market with Tesla stock, it will drop precipitously.



The stock is down 13% today, we’ll keep an eye on it to see if it keeps falling.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.