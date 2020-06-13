Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla to hold, upgrades General Motors to buy as it sees rebound in auto industry

Reuters FILE PHOTO: New cars are seen lined up next to the dock as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at the Port of Los Angeles

Buy General Motors instead of Tesla, Goldman Sachs said in a note Thursday that highlighted its expectations for a rebound in the auto industry.

Goldman now expects global auto sales for 2020 to decline 14.5% year-over-year, an improvement from its previous estimate for a 17% drop, and expects auto sales to climb 8.5% in 2021.

GM is poised to benefit from its “solid position” in the US pickup truck market, while Tesla is overstretched given its recent run and has recently seen a a number of “mixed datapoints.”

With an expected rebound in the auto industry, buy shares of General Motors, not Tesla, according to Goldman Sachs.

In a note published on Thursday, Goldman updated its global auto sales estimates and upgraded General Motors to a buy rating with a $US36 price target, representing potential upside of nearly 30% from current levels.

At the same time, Goldman downgraded Tesla to hold with a $US950 price target, representing potential downside of 2% from current levels.

Goldman sees a recovery in the auto industry, and now expects global auto sales to decline 14.5% in 2020, which is an improvement from its previous estimates for a 17% drop. For 2021, Goldman expects global auto sales to increase 8.5%, which is lower than its previous estimate of 13%.



The firm highlighted a number of data points to support its rating changes.

For General Motors, strong housing starts should result in an increase in pickup truck sales, which would benefit GM’s already solid position in the pickup truck market, Goldman said.

GM’s exposure to China is also seen as a benefit as that country is showing some signs of a quick rebound in economic activity following the coronavirus pandemic.

Goldman noted that GM has made significant investments into electric and autonomous vehicles, with the company planning to invest $US20 billion in these technologies through 2025.

From a valuation perspective, GM looks attractive. “GM is trading at 5.9X our estimate for normalized EPS, which is near the mid-point of the historical range. In addition, GM stock is below its historical $US30 – $US40 trading range,” Goldman said.

For Tesla, Goldman underscored a mixed data-set that points to potential short-term challenges for the electric-car manufacturer and a high valuation.

First, Tesla recently cut pricing by 5-6% for the Model 3, S, and X, which caught Goldman by surprise. Additionally, Tesla app downloads are tracking down around 30% quarter-over quarter, which could correlate to lower sales in the quarter.

Goldman Sachs Research

The rich valuation in Tesla drove Goldman to the sidelines.

“While Tesla has long been an expensive stock … we believe that there is a higher bar for Tesla’s fundamentals than for other stocks in our coverage given Tesla’s premium absolute multiple along with its historically high volatility,” Goldman said.

Tesla broke through the $US1,000 price level for the first time earlier this week.

Still, Goldman has a long-term positive view on the company:

“We think that Tesla will be able to sustain a leading position in EVs (and with solid margins). We also believe that Tesla’s use of similar parts, leading ADAS/AV technology, and connected fleet bode well for both Tesla’s margins and competitive positioning,” the bank wrote.



