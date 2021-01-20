Tesla begins delivering Model Y vehicles in China, after reducing the pre-order sales price by 30%

Tesla Tesla Model Y

Tesla has started Model Y deliveries in China.

The automaker announced earlier this month it had started manufacturing the SUV crossover in its Shanghai Gigafactory, making it the second model Tesla is producing in China.

China could be central to Tesla’s success, accounting for potentially 400,000 sales in 2022, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tesla has begun delivering Model Y vehicles in Shanghai, China, the electric automaker announced in a tweet on Sunday.

Pre-sales of the Shanghai-manufactured SUV crossover, which launched earlier this month, started at 339,000 yuan($US52,074) for the long range version, and 369,900 yuan ($US57,235) for the performance version.

欢迎! Model Y deliveries in China have officially begun ???????????? pic.twitter.com/fG5aax1k2b — Tesla (@Tesla) January 18, 2021

These prices are almost a third cheaper than what Tesla quoted in August.

The discount could lead to high demand for Elon Musk’s company in the world’s largest car market, which could be crucial to Tesla’s success.

Both vehicles come in black, Tesla’s standard colour in China, whereas Pearl White is the standard colour for Tesla vehicles in many of its other markets. Changing the colour to white, blue, red, or dark grey adds an extra 8,000 yuan ($US1,238) to the price.



Read more:

Tesla’s new ‘tabless’ battery design eliminates the power pack’s ‘weakest link,’ a top researcher says â€” and could cut production costs by 50%



The Model Y will be the second Tesla model to be made at its Shanghai factory. The company sold its first Shanghai-made Model 3 vehicles in December 2019, and has announced plans to start manufacturing electric vehicles chargers at the factory.

On January 2, Tesla said customers will be able to get their hands on the new Model Ys “shortly,” with its Chinese website noting that deliveries will start in January for the long range version and in the third quarter for the performance version. But staff at a Tesla showroom in Pudong, Shanghai, told The South China Morning Post that customers will have to wait until late February to collect the Model Y vehicles.

Sales in China could be central to Tesla’s success.

Tesla could deliver one million vehicles in 2022 because of “eye popping demand” from China, which could account for 40% of its global sales, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in December. The country is the “heart and lungs” of Tesla’s demand growth story, he added.

Tesla sold roughly 22,000 Model 3 vehicles in China in November.

But as demand for electric vehicles grows in China, thanks in part to generous government subsidies, Tesla is facing increasing competition from local rivals.

Chinese start-ups Nio, Li Auto, and Xpeng all announced surging electric vehicle sales in 2020. Nio and Xpeng both said that annual deliveries more than doubled in 2020, and Li Auto delivered 32,624 cars in its first full year of trading.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.