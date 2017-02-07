Tesla and SpaceX join 97 other US companies in opposing Trump's immigration ban

Tesla and SpaceX have signed the amicus brief filed by 97 other companies opposing President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

The amicus brief, which is a legal document signed by parties that have a strong interest in a case but are not a part of the litigation, has been signed by major tech companies like Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft. At the time the brief was filed, Tesla and SpaceX were two major tech companies not included on the list.

A Tesla and SpaceX spokesperson confirmed that the companies have officially signed the brief.

Trump’s immigration ban temporarily bars citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries and all refugees from entering the US while the US reviews its vetting procedures. A federal judge issued a temporary nationwide hold on the ban Friday night.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has come under fire for his affiliation with the Trump administration.

Musk is part of two advisory councils, the business advisory council and manufacturing jobs initiative, under Trump. Some customers claim to have cancelled their Model 3 orders and Musk has received criticism online for continuing to work with Trump.

Musk went on a tweetstorm over the weekend defending his decision to remain on the councils, saying more moderates should work with Trump to provide advice. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick quit Trump’s business advisory council after receiving criticism both internally and externally. Uber has signed the amicus brief.

Musk’s statements about the immigration ban have been carefully worded, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO saying “it’s not the best way to address the country’s challenges” and that his work with Trump “does not mean that I [Musk] agree with actions by the Administration.”

SpaceX and Tesla signing the amicus brief could be seen as the strongest statement from Musk against the immigration ban.

