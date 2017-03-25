Elon Musk: Tesla will start taking orders for its solar roof in April

Tesla Elon Musk with the French slate solar shingle option.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk just revealed more details about the roll-out plan for its solar roof.

Musk said on Twitter Friday that Tesla will begin taking orders for its solar roof in April. Tesla previously said it was on track to begin installing the solar roof later this year, but hadn’t provided exact timing on when it will become available to purchase.

Tesla unveiled its solar roof product last October, about a month before the company acquired SolarCity in a deal worth $US2.1 billion. Tesla is offering four different shingle styles that can capture solar energy: textured glass, smooth glass, French slate, and Tuscan glass.

Tesla hasn’t provided concrete details on the solar tiles’ expected efficiency or price, but Musk has said the solar roof will be cheaper than a normal one when factoring in the price of labour.

“It’s looking quite promising that a solar roof will actually cost less than a normal roof before you even take the value of electricity into account,” Musk said on a conference call in November.

