Tesla will unveil its solar roof in October

Tesla’s solar roof is coming.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company will unveil a solar roof October 28 in the San Francisco area. It will be integrated with the new version of Tesla’s at-home battery, the Powerwall 2.0, and Tesla’s charger.

Aiming for Oct 28 unveil in SF Bay Area of new Tesla/SolarCity solar roof with integrated Powerwall 2.0 battery and Tesla charger.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2016

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of Musk’s plans to enter the roofing business.

On SolarCity’s second quarter earnings call, Musk said the roof would be “a fundamental part of achieving differentiated product strategy, where you have a beautiful roof. It’s not a thing on the roof. It is the roof, which is a quite difficult engineering challenge and not something that is available anywhere else.”

Tesla is in the process of buying SolarCity in a deal worth $2.6 billion.

