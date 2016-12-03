Tesla is powering an entire island with clean energy

A remote island of 600 in American Samoa just got a major gift from Solar City and Elon Musk: reliable power source. Solar City hooked up the tiny island of Ta’u with enough solar panels to supply its 600 residents, relieving them of their reliance on generators and expensive imported gasoline.

