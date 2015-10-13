Tesla drivers are about to get a big tech upgrade

Tesla’s cars are about to get even more high-tech.

Over the weekend, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk said via Twitter that Tesla’s Model 7.0 software, which includes new autopilot features, will roll out wirelessly to Tesla owners on Thursday.

All Tesla vehicles that went into production since October of last year have the hardware that supports autopilot features, however, they do not come standard. Owners must pay an additional $US2,500 for the driverless experience.

Select Tesla owners have had access to the update since August as part of its beta program, but it will finally roll out to the masses this week. While we don’t know everything that will be included in the update, Musk did share some details via Twitter.

Here’s what we know so far about what Model S and the few Model X drivers will get with the update.

The car's new autopilot features include a highway autosteer feature as well as a self-parking function for parallel parking. YouTube/Tesla However, the car will not be able to completely self-park it self in the garage until the rollout of the 7.1 update, Musk said in a tweet. Tesla Motors The 17-inch dashboard screen in Tesla's will get an improved look. But a more complete user interface update will come 7.1 YouTube/Tesla Tesla's current Model S software 6.2 already includes automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning, automatic notification of a nearby charging station, and trip planning. Tesla It will take roughly five days for the update to roll out across the US, Musk said. Tesla asks that owners have their car connected to their home network for the fastest download time. The average time for a vehicle to update is about 45 minutes. Vimeo/Tesla

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.