Tesla short-sellers have lost more than $39 billion betting against the stock in 2020

Short-sellers betting against Tesla’s stock have lost more than $US39 billion in 2020, according to data compiled by S3 Partners.

Tesla, which remains the most shorted stock in the market, has staged a 677% year-to-date rally as of Monday’s close and was added to the S&P 500 on Monday.

“There is still a school of thought that this is a bubble that Elon Musk created, and we’re going to short that bubble,” said S3 Partners founder Bob Sloan. “Eventually things mean revert, the company has to make money other than credits and you still see people willing to take that bet.”

Investors betting against the success of Tesla by selling shares short have lost more than $US39 billion in 2020, according to data from S3 Partners.

That’s more than the combined amount short sellers lost in Apple($US6.1 billion), Amazon($US5.6 billion), Square($US5.2 billion), and Sea Ltd($US4.3 billion) so far this year.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, S3 Partners founder Bob Sloan explained that even with the soaring value of Tesla and its recent inclusion in the S&P 500, short-sellers are still betting against the company.

Shares of Tesla have soared 677% year-to-date as of Monday’s close as the electric vehicle maker benefited from a combination of strong vehicle deliveries, five consecutive quarters of profits driven in part by the sale of regulatory credits, and an overall increase in investor enthusiasm for electric car manufacturers.



The soaring value of Tesla in 2020 has spurred 62% of the shorts outstanding to be covered so far in 2020, but the company still remains the most shorted stock in the stock market based on the notional value of outstanding shares sold short, according to Sloan.

“There is still a school of thought that this is a bubble that Elon Musk created, and we’re going to short that bubble. Eventually things mean revert, the company has to make money other than credits and you still see people willing to take that bet,” Sloan said of Tesla short-sellers.

About $US35 billion worth of Tesla shares remain shorted by bearish investors, according to Sloan. That far outpaces the roughly $US10 billion in shares currently sold short for Apple, Amazon, and Alibaba.



