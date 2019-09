Shares of electric carmaker Tesla are soaring again, up 13% this morning.



Since it closed at $55.79 on Wednesday, the stock is up over 43%.

This comes after stronger-than-expected earnings, robust guidance, and Consumer Reports’ highest-ever rating for a car.

Here’s the 3-day chart from Google Finance:

Google Finance

