Tesla’s stocks is up 7.6% today to $117.09.



The stock tumbled 14% on Tuesday following a note by Goldman Sachs’ Patrick Archambault who amended his price target to $84.

He also presented his bear case price target of $58.

Here’s a five-day chart that shows today’s rally in the first hour of trading has reversed half of yesterday’s losses.

