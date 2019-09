Holy cow.



Tesla shares are just going nuclear right now in early trading.

After yesterday’s news that the company is raising more money, and that CEO Elon Musk is going to invest $100 million in Tesla stock, the shares of the electric car company are going wild.

They’re now up over 13% in the pre-market, and within striking distance of $100.

