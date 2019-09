Tesla’s stock is down 16% to $US148.50. The stock was down 12% in pre-market.

The stock plunged after hours on Tuesday, after the company reported Q3 earnings. The electric car maker reported vehicle deliveries that missed analyst expectations.

The stock is still up 358% year-to-date.

This five-day chart shows the stunning plunge:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.