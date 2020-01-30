Tesla says it will start making its futuristic semi this year — but only a few

Tesla

Tesla is beginning production of its Semi electric truck in 2020.

It wil produce “limited volumes,” but the company hasn’t discerned exactly where, other than “North America.”

Several companies had already ordered Tesla Semis as of mid-2018. It’s not yet clear if more companies have ordered Tesla Semis since.

Standard Tesla Semis can be reserved for $US20,000, with a price tag of $US150,000.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tesla announced that it’s going to start making “limited volumes” of its Semi electric truck in 2020 in its Q4 2019 financial report.

It’s not yet clear where Tesla’s Semi will be manufactured. “North America” is still the only indication in the report.

As of April 2018, several companies have put in their orders for the Tesla Semi, including Walmart, Pepsi, Anheuser-Busch, FedEx, Sysco, UPS, DHL, Meijer, and Ryder among several others. It’s not yet clear if more companies have made orders for the Tesla Semi.

In 2018, UPS commented on a test drive of the Tesla Semi, saying it offered a “smooth ride.”

The Tesla Semi can be reserved for $US20,000, but “Founders’ Series” models demand a $US200,000 reservation. It will start at $US150,000.

The Semi will have a range of 500 miles on a single charge and the ability to accelerate from 0-60 mph in five seconds when it’s not hauling cargo, Tesla said. It will reach 0-60 mph in 20 seconds when carrying 80,000 pounds of cargo, Tesla previously said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.