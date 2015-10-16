We just tried Tesla's self-driving Autopilot system -- and it was incredible

This week, Tesla rolled its new Version 7.0 software. A major part of the company’s latest update is the introduction of the long-awaited Autopilot feature, which enables some Tesla cars to operate autonomously under certain conditions. Tesla car’s received the new software via an over-the-air update.

“The release of Tesla Version 7.0 software is the next step for Tesla Autopilot,” the company said on its blog. “We will continue to develop new capabilities and deliver them through over-the-air software updates, keeping our customers at the forefront of driving technology in the years ahead.”

We took an Autopilot equipped Tesla Model S P90D with Ludicrous Mode for a spin along Manhattan’s West Side Highway. Here’s how it went.

We know the Model S very well. We've driven the standard Model S ... Matthew DeBord/Business Insider ... and the dual-motor P85D. We even drove both the S and the D on the same day! Matthew DeBord/Business Insider When 'Ludicrous Mode' -- 0-60 mph in a claimed 2.8 seconds -- was introduced earlier this year, Tesla was kind enough to let us try out the all-new P90D version of the car. (See the underline on 'P90D?' That means it's LUDICROUS!) Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Then, in early October, we spent some more time behind the wheel of a P90D with Ludicrous Mode. Hollis Johnson The P90D was our electric chariot for a glorious day of driving around the congested byways of New York City and the sprawling highways of New Jersey. But notice that our hands were firmly on the wheel. Hollis Johnson By sundown, we felt that we really knew this car. We reluctantly returned it to Tesla. Hollis Johnson We headed back over to Tesla's Manhattan store to see what had happened. Literally overnight, the P90D had been equipped with the Version 7.0 update to its software. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider And that meant that the Autopilot self-driving feature was activated on cars that were able to use it. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Autopilot works by using a series of 12 ultrasonic sensors, several cameras, a forward looking radar, and GPS tracking to position the car relative to the other on-road traffic. The car can almost literally read the road! Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider When available for use, the driver can activate Autopilot by pulling back twice on the cruise control stalk, located on the steering column. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Autopilot has two parts. First, there's a smart cruise control that manages speed and distance between the Tesla and other cars on the road. Second is an auto-steering and auto lane-change function. When active, both show up as blue symbols on either side of the speedometer. One symbol denotes cruise control; the other symbol tells you when you can ... Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider ... OK, before we get to that, some technical detail. In addition to accelerating, stopping, and changing lanes, Autopilot can also help avoid side collisions. It can also automatically parallel park the car. Tesla To sample Autopilot, we met up with a Tesla spokesperson and took a lovely drive up the Hudson River on the West Side of Manhattan. Just look at that gorgeous concrete barrier! Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider THEN BEN TOOK HIS HANDS OFF THE WHEEL!!! To honest, it was a bit nerve-racking at first. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider It felt incredibly bizarre to be in the driver's seat with my hands in my lap and my feet off the pedals. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Matt had no issues giving up control. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider With autopilot engaged, you can flick the turn signal and the car will automatically move into the neighbouring lane. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider But Autopilot is not a truly autonomous system. You can't 'set it and forget it' and text your friends or surf the web. And Tesla strongly objects to anyone who thinks they can do that. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider You still have to pay attention while driving. This is assisted driving -- not even close to full-on autonomy. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider In fact, the car will send out an alert if it doesn't sense driver contact with the steering wheel for an extended period of time. Gentle pressure is all that's required. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider In gridlocked traffic, autopilot can make driving a less stressful experience. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider The Autopilot feature is available only on cars built after September, 2014. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider In addition to the Model S, it's also available on the Model X crossover. Benjamin Zhang/ Business Insider After Autopilot, we really can't wait to see what Tesla comes up with next for the P90D we thought we knew so well. The Model S has been continuously improved since its introduction. And it's pretty cool that you can go to sleep and wake up to find a car that's been significantly upgraded. Hollis Johnson

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.