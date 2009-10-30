Tesla Gets 313 Miles On A Single Charge!

Tesla Motors is kicking arse and breaking records. Australian Simon Hackett managed to squeeze a whopping 313 miles out of his all-electric coupe:



Top Speed: This week, Australia played host to the Global Green Challenge, where among other things, a new record was set by Simon Hackett on how far a lithium-ion battery-powered car can go on just one full charge. Driving a Tesla Roadster across the plains and valleys of Australia, Hackett established a new mark of 313 miles (501 km) on one charge, beating the previous record holder – ironically, another Tesla Roadster – of 241 miles set earlier this year at the Rallye Monte Carlo d’Energies Alternatives.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.