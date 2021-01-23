There are just a few hours left to nab one of the first Tesla Roadsters ever made at auction — see more

The original Tesla Roadster is the first car Tesla ever made.

The first 100 Roadsters built were part of the limited-edition “Signature One Hundred” series.

No. 38 is currently for sale on car auction website Bring a Trailer.

There’s no doubt Tesla is a big deal, and perhaps one of your regrets is not getting in on its story (read: stock price) 10 years ago. As a consolation prize, here’s your chance to take home one of the earliest pieces of the carmaker’s saga.

Way back in the land of 2008, Tesla was a little-known electric carmaker whose first production car was the Roadster, an all-electric sports car based on the Lotus Elise. The first 100 of those Roadsters were sold as limited-edition “Signature One Hundred” models.

This Radiant Red example is No. 38 of those original 100, now for sale on car auction website Bring a Trailer. As of this writing, there are four hours left to bid and the price is just shy of $US90,000.

The very first car Tesla ever produced was the Roadster. This red one has only had one owner.

The current owner ordered the car in July 2006. He took delivery in 2008 and has held onto it ever since.

The car comes with a commemorative plaque that identifies it as being the 38th example.

Inside, there are heated, beige-coloured sport seats.

The first-gen Tesla Roadster was based on a Lotus Elise.

But it uses a 53-kWh battery pack and produces a claimed 248 horsepower.

The Roadster’s Carfax report says a sideswipe occurred in September 2020 to the left side and rear.

There are two removable roof panels.

A body-coloured one and a black one.

All 100 “Signature One Hundred” Roadsters officially sold out in April 2010.

Buyers included George Clooney, Dennis Haysbert, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The owner of Roadster No. 38 paid $US100,950 for it in 2006.

It has just under 24,000 miles on the clock.

The car’s current bid is $US89,638.

The auction will close later on Friday. This is your chance to own the 38th production car Tesla ever built, and it won’t last long.

