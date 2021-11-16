These are the 10 most talked about stocks on Reddit’s WallStreetBets

Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum entered the mainstream during the January GameStop craze.

Driving stocks like GameStop to AMC Entertainment, retail investors congregating on the subreddit are a force in the stock market.

These are the 10 most popular stocks WallStreetBets is talking about right now.

Following which stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets crowd is talking about this year has paid off, as several have gone through epic rallies and seen heightened volatility.

From GameStop in January to AMC Entertainment in June, the more than 11 million-member forum has driven the conversation in so-called meme stocks that have exploded higher amid overwhelming demand from retail investors. The surge in stocks with shaky fundamentals has led to several hedge fund blowups that were caught on the opposite side of the trade betting against the company in question.

GameStop’s short-squeeze, in-part led by the WallStreetBets crowd, led to a more than 50% drawdown in multibillion-dollar hedge fund Melvin Capital. Meanwhile, the sharp rally in struggling movie theater chain AMC Entertainment caused billions of dollars in losses for short-sellers in May and June.

As traders look to replicate the success of WallStreetBets stocks, one data aggregator is compiling the most mentioned stocks on Reddit’s forum.

These are the top 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum is focused on right now, according to data compiled by SwaggyStocks. The list is based on mentions over the past 24 hours and financial data is sourced from Koyfin.

10. SoFi

Ticker: SOFI

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 145

Market Capitalization: $US18.5 ($AU25) billion

One-Week Performance: -1.7%

SoFi Stadium during the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on January 03, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Kevin Reece/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

9. Disney

Ticker: DIS

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 161

Market Capitalization: $US287.9 ($AU394) billion

One-Week Performance: -9.0%

Monica Link, of Sacramento, takes a photo with a Dole Whip at the Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats on Pixar Pier during the debut of Disney California Adventure’s ‘A Touch of Disney’ food event at Disney California Adventure Park Thursday, March 18, 2021. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

8. Tilray

Ticker: TLRY

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 162

Market Capitalization: $US6.0 ($AU8) billion

One-Week Performance: 0.4%

Marijuana plants for sale at the ShowGrow dispensary, a medical marijuana provider in downtown Los Angeles. AP Photo/Richard Vogel

7. Marathon Digital

Ticker: MARA

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 191

Market Capitalization: $US5.7 ($AU8) billion

One-Week Performance: -30.5%

6. Riot Blockchain

Ticker: RIOT

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 201

Market Capitalization: $US4.0 ($AU5) billion

One-Week Performance: -9.1%

Bitcoin and Ethereum NurPhoto / Getty Images

5. Clover Health

Ticker: CLOV

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 225

Market Capitalization: $US3.2 ($AU4) billion

One-Week Performance: -9.1%



Chamath Palihapitiya, Founder and CEO of Social Capital LP, speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York on May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

4. Lucid

Ticker: LCID

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 299

Market Capitalization: $US72.6 ($AU99) billion

One-Week Performance: 7.0%

3. Nvidia

Ticker: NVDA

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 299

Market Capitalization: $US749.4 ($AU1,024) billion

One-Week Performance: -2.4%

Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

2. Rivian

Ticker: RIVN

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 388

Market Capitalization: $US129.7 ($AU177) billion

One-Week Performance: 49%

The 2022 R1T. Rivian

1. Tesla

Ticker: TSLA

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 1,170

Market Capitalization: $US1.02 ($AU1) trillion

One-Week Performance: 2.6%