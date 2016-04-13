Tesla just revealed all the updates coming to the redesigned Model S

Early Tuesday morning we saw pictures of what appeared to be a refreshed Tesla Model S. We’ve just received confirmation from Tesla that a new Model S is coming and that it’s likely what we saw in those shots.

Though Tesla has not yet released official images, it confirmed to Tech Insider that the front-end on the Model S will be changing to have a similar design to what’s seen on the Model X. The front bumper and headlights are what’s mainly getting switched up.

A Tesla spokesperson also confirmed to us that the Model S will be getting the HEPA air filtration system from the Model X. Tesla claims that this filter can remove at least 99.97% of allergens, bacteria, smog, and exhaust pollution from outside air.

On the SUV, this feature’s known as Bioweapon Defence Mode, but oddly, the spokesperson did not use that name when they spoke with us over email.

The charger that comes with the Model S received a spec bump. It’s been turned up from 40 amps to 48 amps. This helps the car charge faster when the outlet its plugged into is capable of putting out the power needed.

Two new wood interior trims are now available as well. Tesla’s calling these options “Figured Ash Wood Décor and Dark Ash Wood Décor.”

Sounds nice.

No word on the potential P100D upgrade enthusiasts were getting excited about on Monday. But who knows, it could still be in the works for the future.

