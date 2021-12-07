Tesla is replacing Autopilot cameras in some Model S, X, and 3 vehicles as circuit board faults risk hampering visibility: report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Matt Rourke/AP Photo

Tesla is repairing some Autopilot cameras due to faulty circuit boards, per documents seen by CNBC.

Faulty cameras cause the video feed on the Tesla’s main display to go blank or flash, per CNBC.

The carmaker hasn’t issued a recall but is replacing the cameras for free, per CNBC.

Tesla is replacing the Autopilot cameras in some of its vehicles because internal faulty circuit boards are preventing them from working properly, according to a CNBC report Monday.

At least several hundred Model S, X, and 3 vehicles made in the US have repeater cameras with defective printed circuit boards, per internal company documents dated from late November, seen by CNBC.

The problem can cause the cameras to lose “electrical continuity,” the documents said, cited by CNBC.

The repeater cameras, which are found on both sides of the car below the wing mirrors, play a part in Tesla’s driver assistance features, such as Autopilot, which centers a Tesla in its lane and keeps the vehicle a steady distance away from the car in front.

A side sensor camera on Tesla’s Model 3 car. Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The cameras also help drivers with visibility around the car, especially blind spots, through a live video feed from the camera lens, which appears on the vehicle’s main display screen, per CNBC.

Tesla owners can identify a faulty camera if the video feed is blank or keeps flashing, CNBC reported.

Tesla hasn’t issued a recall of the vehicles, but is expected to repair the cameras on the affected vehicles for free, according to the documents, per CNBC.

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC or to Insider’s request for comment, which was made outside of operating hours.