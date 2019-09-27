Tesla just released a big software update that allows its cars to drive themselves in parking lots

Tesla announced on Thursday the release of a software update, called “software version 10.0,” for its vehicles.

The most striking new feature is “smart summon,” which allows Tesla vehicles with the most robust version of the Autopilot driver-assistance system to drive in parking lots without anyone in the car.

Many of the software update’s other features are related to in-vehicle entertainment, including the ability to use Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, or Spotify from a vehicle’s touchscreen.

Software version 10.0 will begin rolling out to owners this week, Tesla said.

Tesla announced on Thursday the release of a software update, called “software version 10.0,” for its vehicles. In a post on its website, the electric-car maker referred to the update as the largest in its history.



The most striking new feature is “smart summon,” which allows Tesla vehicles with the most robust version of the Autopilot driver-assistance system to drive in parking lots without anyone in the car. Owners must be able to see their vehicle to use the feature and are responsible for the vehicle’s actions, Tesla said.

Many of the software update’s other features are related to in-vehicle entertainment. They include the following:

The ability to stream Netflix, YouTube, or Hulu on the touchscreen while parked

A karaoke feature

The ability to stream music from Spotify

The addition of the video game “Cuphead” to the Tesla Arcade

Web-browser access for Model 3 standard-range and standard-range-plus vehicles

The ability to open or close your garage door with the Tesla app



Software version 10.0 will begin rolling out to owners this week, Tesla said.

