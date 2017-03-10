Tesla reckons its batteries could resolve Australia's blackouts

Tesla founder Elon Musk. Photo: David McNew/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Telsa thinks its technology provides a solution for Australia’s energy problems.

The company’s energy products vice-president Lyndon Rive says a roll-out of up to 300 megawatts of grid-scale battery storage, which can be achieved in just 100 days, would be enough to prevent a blackout from occurring.

“If you had storage deployed during the blackout (in) South Australia you wouldn’t have had the blackout,” Rive said.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, such a feat would be at a cost of about $66 million per 100 megawatts, and would require a change in electricity market rules.

The South Australian blackouts were found to be largely due to unplanned power plant or transmission outages.

Grattan Institute energy program director Tony Wood told the SMH he was sceptical about such larger-scale proposals.

“If Tesla think they can do that, what’s stopping them? Providing they aren’t asking the government for some sort of subsidy and want to risk their own money, fantastic,” he said.

Around 6500 battery systems across all brands were installed in households across Australia in 2016. Rive expects within a decade all homes with solar will also have batteries.

The SMH has more here.

